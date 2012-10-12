UPDATE 1-FDA staff says NPS Pharma's bowel drug needs no safety restrictions

* FDA staff found 3 concerns, but safety restrictions not
needed
* Shares jump 17 pct
(Adds analyst comments, details, background; updates stock
movement)
By Esha Dey
Oct 12 U.S. drug reviewers found three serious
concerns related to NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc's
experimental drug for short bowel syndrome but said they did not
think the drug needed to be restricted for safety reasons,
according to documents posted by the Food and Drug
Administration on its website Friday.
NPS shares rose to $10.72 on Friday morning on the Nasdaq,
their highest in nearly 17 months. They are at $10.62, up 16
percent.
"There was, on a consensus basis, a little apprehension
about what the safety questions would be and these documents
make it pretty clear that the FDA is not overly concerned or
views these risks as significant," McNicoll, Lewis & Vlak
analyst Ed Arce said.
The three risks observed by the FDA staff are
gastrointestinal obstruction, biliary and pancreatic disorders
and an acceleration in the growth of new tissue and colon
polyps.(ht tp://link.reuters.com/nuq33t)
The FDA reviewers said that the drug's approval would
warrant a risk evaluation and mitigation strategy and supported
plans proposed by the company.
Short bowel syndrome is a condition in which the body is
unable to absorb enough nutrients and/or fluids through the
gastrointestinal tract and patients chronically rely on
intravenous feeding.
However, the reviewers added that access to Gattex should
not be restricted and the drug did not require any further
assessment to assure safe use as it would be prescribed by
skilled physicians and specialists.
The FDA review of NPS's Gattex, or teduglutide, comes ahead
of an advisory meeting of independent experts next week to
discuss the drug.
The FDA, which will take into account the panel's
recommendations, is expected to make a final decision on the
drug by Dec. 30.
McNicoll's Arce said the likelihood of a positive panel
recommendation is about 80 percent.
Teduglutide is already approved in Europe and marketed as
Revestive by Nycomed, which holds the right to develop and
commercialize teduglutide outside North America.
The drug is intended to treat patients with the syndrome who
are dependent on parenteral nutrition and intravenous fluids.
There are about 40,000 patients in the United States who require
total parenteral nutrition, the FDA said.
Other treatment options for short bowel syndrome are Merck
KGaA's Zorbtive and Emmaus Medical's NutreStore.
(Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal and Rodney Joyce)