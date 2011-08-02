UPDATE 1-NPS Pharma amends licensing deal with GSK

(Follows alerts)

Aug 2 NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc said it acquired development rights to two experimental compounds for the treatment of a rare endocrine disorder after it amended its earlier agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Plc .

The new agreement replaces a prior license agreement between NPS and GSK from 1993.

Under the deal, NPS will get development rights to two compounds, SB-423557 and SB-423562, for the treatment of autosomal dominant hypocalcemia with hypercalciuria (ADHH) -- a rare disorder involving increased calcium receptor activity.

NPS said the new deal will also see GSK acquire all development and commercialization of ronacaleret.

That drug was developed as a potential treatment for osteoporosis in post-menopausal women, but the British drug giant will also now develop the compound for use in stem cell transplants.

NPS will be eligible to receive milestone payments and royalties on any future sales of ronacaleret.

Shares of NPS closed at $8.87 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Kurian)