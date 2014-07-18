UPDATE 1-NQ Mobile dismisses independent auditor, shares plunge

* Shares down as much as 28 pct
* Appoints Marcum Bernstein Pinchuk as new auditor
(Adds background, updates share movement)
July 18 NQ Mobile Inc, a Chinese mobile
security software maker facing allegations of fraud from
short-seller Muddy Waters Research Group, said it dismissed
PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP as its independent
auditor.
NQ shares fell as much as 28 percent before the bell.
PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian told the company in June
it needed to expand the scope of NQ's 2013 audit, days after the
company said an independent committee had found no evidence of
fraud.
NQ did not give a reason on Friday for the dismissal of
PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian but said it had hired Marcum
Bernstein Pinchuk LLP as its new auditor.
NQ's shares were trading at $3.22 premarket on Friday after
closing at $4.35 on Thursday.
The stock has been volatile since Muddy Waters published its
report in October, plunging from a high of $25.90 just before
the report to a low of $4.13 earlier this month.
The stock is heavily shorted, with more than a quarter of
its outstanding shares in short positions.
Short-sellers make money when the stock price of a company
drops. They sell borrowed shares in the hope of buying them back
at a lower price, returning them to the lender and pocketing the
difference.
(Reporting By Subrat Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)