公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 7日 星期四

BRIEF-NQ Mobile jumps in premarket after Q4 results

NEW YORK, March 7 NQ Mobile Inc : * Jumps 24.6 percent to $10.93 in premarket after Q4 results
