NQ Mobile says gets buyout offer from Bison Capital

UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
July 30 Chinese mobile security software maker NQ Mobile Inc said it received a buyout offer from investment firm Bison Capital Holding Co for about $490 million.
The non-binding cash offer of $9.80 per American depository share was at a premium of 42 percent over NQ Mobile's Tuesday close. NQ Mobile shares rose as much as 22 percent.
In May, NQ Mobile sold a small stake in its unit, FL Mobile, to China's Bison Capital for about $15 million.
The Chinese software company, which has been accused of fraud by short-seller Muddy Waters Research Group, said its board was reviewing the proposal.
NQ's stock has been volatile since Muddy Waters made the allegations in October, plunging from a high of $25.90 just before the report was released to a low of $3.45 this month.
NQ shares closed up 8 percent at $7.44 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute