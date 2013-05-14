版本:
BRIEF-North American retail trade groups working on a separate bangladesh safety accord - source

CHICAGO May 14 * North American retail trade groups working on a separate bangladesh safety

accord - source * National retail federation set to speak with members about possible

bangladesh accord on Tuesday afternoon - source
