UPDATE 1-NRF cuts 2015 U.S. retail sales forecast after weak first half

July 22 The National Retail Federation, the
biggest U.S. retail association, cut its forecast for retail
sales growth in the country this year, citing an unexpected
slowdown in growth in the first half of the year.
The NRF now expects U.S. retail sales to grow 3.5 percent in
2015, lower than the 4.1 percent growth it forecast in February.
NRF said sales grew 2.9 percent during the first half of 2015
and are expected to grow 3.7 percent over the next five months.
" ... A deflationary retail environment has been especially
challenging for retailers' bottom lines," NRF Chief Economist
Jack Kleinhenz said in a statement. (bit.ly/1IecmqW)
Kleinhenz said the weak first half sales were due to bad
weather through most of the winter, the West Coast ports
disruptions and a stronger dollar among other factors.
Even recent government data points to weak sales. U.S.
retail sales unexpectedly fell in June, recording the weakest
since February, as households cut back on purchases, according
to the latest data from the Commerce Department.
NRF Chief Executive Matthew Shay also blamed Washington for
lackluster consumer spending. " ... Too much time has been spent
crafting rules and regulations that almost guarantee negative
consequences for consumers and American businesses alike."
Retailers across the board recorded sluggish sales in the
first half of the year, with apparel retailers among the worst
hit.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world's largest retailer,
said its customers were preferring to pocket savings from tax
refunds and lower gas prices than spend.
Warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale Corp said
gasoline price deflation ate into domestic sales, while
department stores such as Macy's Inc and Kohl's Corp
took a hit from unusual weather and port disruptions.
The stronger dollar through most of the year so far also
hurt domestic sales. Macy's and Tiffany & Co said the
strong dollar meant that tourists spent less.
However, home improvement giant Home Depot Inc
capitalized on the storms and winter months with better-timed
promotions that boosted sales and profit.
Households seemed to be spending more on services than on
goods, Kleinhenz said.
NRF's calculations include general retail sales and
non-store sales, and exclude automobiles, gas stations and
restaurants.
The S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index, which
includes auto parts makers and restaurants, had risen nearly 10
percent this year up to Tuesday's close.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)