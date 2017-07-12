FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
UPDATE 2-NRG Energy to raise up to $4 bln through asset sales, shares soar
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
特朗普称他没有责备其子与俄罗斯律师会面
“通俄门”
特朗普称他没有责备其子与俄罗斯律师会面
综述：中国6月份进出口增幅均超预期 下半年增幅料将收窄
深度分析
综述：中国6月份进出口增幅均超预期 下半年增幅料将收窄
焦点：应更关注中国金融工作会议“如何定调” 对开出的药方期望不要太高
深度分析
焦点：应更关注中国金融工作会议“如何定调” 对开出的药方期望不要太高
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月12日 / 下午12点46分 / 1 天前

UPDATE 2-NRG Energy to raise up to $4 bln through asset sales, shares soar

2 分钟阅读

* Plans to reduce debt by $13 bln

* To sell stake in yield co

* Shares near 2-yr high of $19.76 (Adds details on the power sector, background)

July 12 (Reuters) - NRG Energy Inc said it would raise as much as $4 billion through asset sales and slash debt by $13 billion, sending its shares surging 21 percent to a near two-year high on Wednesday.

The largest independent U.S. power producer plans to significantly slash costs, as part of an agreement with activist investors Elliott Management and Bluescape Energy Partners to cut costs and reduce debt.

The three-year program intends to achieve "efficiencies primarily in corporate and lower head costs" CEO Mauricio Gutierrez said in a conference call on Wednesday.

In February NRG made a deal with Elliott and private equity firm Bluescape, agreeing to set up a five-member committee to look into cost-cutting, asset sales, capital allocation and broader strategic initiatives.

Elliott and Bluescape together have an 8.2 percent stake in the company, according to Thomson Reuters data.

NRG said it would sell 50-100 percent of its interest in its unit NRG Yield Inc and renewables platform.

NRG Yield had a market valuation of about $3 billion as of Tuesday close. The company's shares were up 3.6 percent at $17.34.

Cheap natural gas flowing from shale fields has brought down electricity prices in recent years, squeezing margins for wholesale power generation companies.

Rival Calpine Corp had debt of $12.2 billion as of Dec. 31 and is rumored to be on the block.

NRG, in comparison, had a debt fair value of $18.6 billion and a carrying value of $19.4 billion during the same period.

The company's shares were up 18 percent. They hit a high of $19.77 in early trading. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Sriraj Kalluvila)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below