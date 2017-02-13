版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 13日 星期一 21:27 BJT

NRG settles with activist investors, appoints two directors

Feb 13 Power company NRG Energy Inc said it would appoint two directors in a settlement with activist investor Elliott Management and private equity firm Bluescape Energy Partners.

John Wilder, a Bluescape Energy executive, and Barry Smitherman, former chair of the Public Utility Commission of Texas, have been appointed to the board.

The company said Howard Cosgrove and Edward Muller would retire from the board.

NRG also said it would set up a five-member committee to look into cost cutting, asset sales, capital allocation and broader strategic initiatives. (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐