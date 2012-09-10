New Issue- NRG Energy sells $990 mln in notes

Sept 10 NRG Energy Inc on Monday sold
$990 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $900 million.
Deutsche Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays
Capital, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan,
Morgan Stanley and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for
the sale.
BORROWER: NRG ENERGY
AMT $990 MLN COUPON 6.625 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2023
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013
MOODY'S B1 YIELD 6.625 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/24/2012
S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 494 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A