New Issue- NRG Energy sells $990 mln in notes

Sept 10 NRG Energy Inc on Monday sold
$990 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $900 million. 
    Deutsche Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays
Capital, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan,
Morgan Stanley and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for
the sale.

BORROWER: NRG ENERGY

AMT $990 MLN    COUPON 6.625 PCT   MATURITY    03/15/2023   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   03/15/2013
MOODY'S B1      YIELD 6.625 PCT    SETTLEMENT  09/24/2012   
S&P BB-MINUS    SPREAD 494 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

