CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-NRG Energy posts wider loss on costs

* Q4 loss $0.48/shr vs est $0.49 loss/shr
* Q4 total operating revenues $2.1 bln; up 17 pct from Q4
2010
Feb 28 Power company NRG Energy
posted a wider fourth-quarter loss, hurt mainly by higher costs,
and said it expects to pay a dividend from the third quarter of
this year.
The Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it is planning
an annual dividend of 36 cents per share, paid out every
quarter.
For October-December, the company posted a net loss of $109
million, or 48 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $15
million, or 7 cents a share, last year.
Analysts, on an average, expected a loss of 49 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total operating revenues rose by 17 percent to $2.1 billion.
Total operating costs too were at $2.1 billion, up 28
percent.
NRG shares closed at $17.60 on Monday on the New York Stock
Exchange.