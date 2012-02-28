CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-NRG Energy posts wider loss on costs

* Q4 loss $0.48/shr vs est $0.49 loss/shr

* Q4 total operating revenues $2.1 bln; up 17 pct from Q4 2010

Feb 28 Power company NRG Energy posted a wider fourth-quarter loss, hurt mainly by higher costs, and said it expects to pay a dividend from the third quarter of this year.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it is planning an annual dividend of 36 cents per share, paid out every quarter.

For October-December, the company posted a net loss of $109 million, or 48 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $15 million, or 7 cents a share, last year.

Analysts, on an average, expected a loss of 49 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total operating revenues rose by 17 percent to $2.1 billion.

Total operating costs too were at $2.1 billion, up 28 percent.

NRG shares closed at $17.60 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.