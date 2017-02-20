UPDATE 3-Platts revamps Brent oil benchmark for first time in a decade

* Platts to add Troll to dated Brent basket from 2018
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Feb 20 Oil pricing agency S&P Global
Platts is making the first major overhaul of its Brent
oil price assessment in a decade, to address falling supplies of
the crude oil grades underpinning the benchmark that prices most
of the world's oil.
A decline in supply from North Sea fields has led to
concerns that physical volumes could become too thin and hence
at times could be accumulated in the hands of just a few
players, making the benchmark vulnerable to manipulation.
Platts said on Monday it would add Norway's Troll to the
basket of four British and Norwegian crude grades which it
already uses to assess dated Brent from Jan 1. 2018. This will
join Brent, Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk, or BFOE as they are
known.
"Overall we have had significant support for the addition of
a new grade to the basket," Jonty Rushforth, global editorial
director for S&P Platts Global's oil and shipping price group,
said at an industry conference.
"Far and away, Troll has received the most support."
Troll will add about 200,000 barrels per day, or 20 percent,
to the basket of crude supplies underpinning the benchmark,
Platts said. The move was in line with expectations after Platts
said in December it was being considered.
Brent is used to set the price of billions of dollars of
daily oil trade though a forward market for BFOE crude cargoes,
swaps markets, physical benchmark dated Brent and Brent crude
futures.
Troll, a light, sweet crude, is operated by Norwegian state
producer Statoil, which also contributes to the
Oseberg, Statfjord, Gullfaks, Grane and Asgard streams.
Statoil on Monday said it supported the move.
"We are pleased that Platts now has announced that Troll
will be included," Statoil spokeswoman Elin Isaksen said in an
email. "Troll will produce both oil and gas for a long time
yet," she said in a separate email.
OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE
Platts announced the decision at its conference held a day
before the start of the Energy Institute's IP Week, an annual
gathering of the oil trading industry in London.
Some trade sources on Monday noted that Statoil's share of
the production used to set the benchmark will rise -- a
development Platts acknowledges.
"There is of course interest from the market in the
ownership structure of the basket," Rushforth said at a media
briefing. "It does mean that Statoil has a larger share than
Shell and Total."
Even so, no single company would own more than a quarter of
total production in the new basket, he said in a Platts video on
the company's website.
Supply of the current four BFOE grades is normally around 1
million bpd, equal to just over 1 percent of world output.
The last change to the dated Brent benchmark was in 2007
when Platts added Ekofisk, a light, sweet crude. Oseberg and
Forties were added in 2002.
In an earlier move to boost liquidity, Platts began to apply
quality premiums to two better-quality crudes - Oseberg and
Ekofisk - to encourage delivery of these into contracts.
There are no plans yet to apply one to Troll, said Platts,
which will be sticking with the BFOE name.
