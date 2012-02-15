CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Massachusetts recommends approval of Northeast-NSTAR deal

Feb 15 Northeast Utilities said
regulators in Massachusetts have recommended the approval of
its $4.17 billion takeover of NSTAR and the
combined utility will freeze rates for four years and provide a
rebate of $21 million to customers.
In October 2010, Northeast Utilities had said it will buy
NSTAR in an all-stock deal to create a utility that will provide
power and gas to more than half of the customers in New England.
NSTAR will buy 129 megawatts of offshore wind power from
Cape Wind farm, developed by Massachusetts-based energy company
EMI.
An independent report commissioned by Connecticut Governor
Dannel Malloy had documented failings on the part of Northeast
in preparing for Hurricane Irene.
Earlier last year, the Connecticut Public Utilities
Regulatory Authority said it did not have jurisdiction over the
deal, leaving final approval to regulators in Massachusetts.