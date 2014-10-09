版本:
National Stock Exchange to be bought by Lehman ex-CEO, OpenMatch -WSJ

Oct 9 Former Lehman Brothers Holdings Chief Executive Officer Richard Fuld Jr. and OpenMatch Holdings are involved in a deal to buy the Jersey City-based National Stock Exchange (NSX), the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it would involve a group paying cash and taking over NSX's obligations, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the plans. (on.wsj.com/1rjRnu9)

A new entity called National Stock Exchange Holdings Inc will be the entity acquiring NSX, the newspaper reported, citing one of the people familiar with the plans.

The exchange, which closed at the end of May amid low trading activity, is part-owned by the CBOE Stock Exchange.

CBOE Holdings and OpenMatch Holdings were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan)
