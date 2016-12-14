UPDATE 1-NYSE to acquire NSX amid U.S. exchange consolidation

(Adds details on the deal, background on NSX and exchange
By John McCrank
By John McCrank
Dec 14 Intercontinental Exchange Inc's
New York Stock Exchange unit said on Wednesday it agreed to
acquire the National Stock Exchange, giving NYSE Group a fourth
U.S. exchange license.
Terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the first
quarter of 2017, were not disclosed. ICE said the financial
impact of the acquisition would not be material.
NYSE said it would consult with NSX members and market
participants, including retail brokerage firms, before
finalizing its operational plans for the exchange.
A spokeswoman for NYSE had no comment. Representatives for
NSX were not immediately available.
The deal continues the consolidation of the U.S. equity
market as exchanges seek scale and variety in their trade
execution models.
In September, CBOE Holdings Inc said it would buy
stock market operator BATS Global Markets Inc for about
$3.2 billion to diversify its revenue sources amid muted trading
volumes. And in March, Nasdaq Inc said it would buy
U.S. options exchange operator International Securities Exchange
for $1.1 billion, giving it an additional three stock exchange
licenses.
Jersey City, New Jersey-based NSX had said in a regulatory
filing on its website dated Dec. 9 that it would cease trading
operations once the market closes on Friday due to a lack of
trading volume.
The closure would have come just a year after NSX relaunched
under new management as a low-cost alternative to other
exchanges, following a shutdown of more than a year-and-a-half,
also due to a lack of trading volume.
NYSE on Wednesday said NSX would no longer cease trading as
a result of the deal.
NSX, which first launched in 1885 as the Cincinnati Stock
Exchange, has a market share of around 0.01 percent.
NYSE Group currently operates three exchanges: NYSE, NYSE
MKT and NYSE Arca Equities, each of which has a different
operating model.
