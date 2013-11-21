版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五 05:52 BJT

BRIEF-NTELOS says secondary offering of 1.5 million common shares

Nov 21 NTELOS Holdings Corp : * Announces secondary offering of common stock by quadrangle * Says secondary offering of 1.5 million common shares * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐