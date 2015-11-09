版本:
MOVES-Northern Trust names Bo Thulin as head of Nordic region

Nov 9 U.S.-based wealth management company Northern Trust Corp appointed JPMorgan Chase & Co's Bo Thulin to lead its businesses in the Nordic region.

Thulin will oversee Northern Trust's asset servicing and asset management business in Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark and will be based in Stockholm.

He previously was JPMorgan's head of investor services in Sweden and Norway. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

