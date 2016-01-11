MOVES-Northern Trust hires Henry Johnson from Fiduciary Trust

UPDATE 2-France's Safran launches $9 bln agreed bid for Zodiac Aerospace
* Safran shareholders to get special dividend of 5.5 euros/shr (Adds quote, details)
Jan 11 Northern Trust Corp hired Henry Johnson to lead its wealth management business in the U.S. Northeast.
Johnson, who will be based in New York, has been appointed as executive vice president and vice chairman of Northern Trust Wealth Management East Region.
He will report to David Blowers, president of the east region, the company said on Monday.
He was the chief executive of Fiduciary Trust Co International. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
* Says not worried about Zodiac Aerospace recovery from industrial problems
LONDON, Jan 19 British mining company Cornish lithium said on Thursday it had entered into a definitive mineral rights agreements with Canada's Strongbow Exploration to explore for lithium contained in underground hot springs in Cornwall, the UK.