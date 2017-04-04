Itaúsa buys stake in NTS gas pipeline for $292 mln

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
BRASILIA, April 4 Itaúsa Investimentos SA, a family-controlled company that is a major shareholder in Brazil's No. 1 private-sector bank, said on Tuesday in a securities filing it bought a 7.65 percent stake in gas pipeline unit Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA (NTS) for $292.3 million.
State-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA sold a 90 percent stake of the NTS unit to a group of investors led by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc for $5.2 billion in September. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Tatiana Bautzer)
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm