Boeing says it thought 787 battery short would not lead to fire

WASHINGTON, April 23 Boeing Co said on
Tuesday that it did not believe during design and testing that a
fire could occur in the lithium-ion battery system that failed
on its 787 Dreamliner.
Under questioning at an investigative hearing by the
National Transportation Safety Board in Washington, Mike
Sinnett, Boeing's chief 787 engineer, said: "Any form of
internal short circuit could lead to venting of that cell and
release of electrolyte, but nothing more than that."
He added: "The only time we were ever able to make a cell
vent with fire was with significant overcharging."
Separately, Ali Bahrami, the transport airplane manager for
the Federal Aviation Administration, said the special conditions
the agency established for the battery addressed safety concerns
for the aircraft "quite eloquently."
He added: "We did the best we could under the circumstances
and the knowledge that existed" at the time to develop standards
for the battery.