NTT Data to buy Spanish IT firm for about 50 bln yen - Nikkei

Oct 31 NTT Data Corp will buy Spanish
information technology group Everis Spain SLU for about 50
billion yen ($509.45 million) as it tries to expand in Latin
America, the Nikkei reported, quoting company sources.
NTT will also assume Everis's debt of about 25 billion yen,
valuing the deal at about 75 billion yen, the newspaper said.
Madrid-based Everis, known for systems development geared
for Spanish and Portuguese languages, reported revenue of 591
million euros, or 79.78 billion yen, for the year ended March
31, according to the Nikkei.
NTT Data has largely focused on Europe and the United States
but is working to drum up business where its presence is thin,
such as Latin America, the daily reported.
NTT Data, which has completed more than 20 deals valued at a
total of about 250 billion yen since 2005, is looking overseas
for acquisition as it battles a slumping domestic market, the
Nikkei said.
NTT Data, ranked sixth among global IT services companies
with revenue of $13.94 billion, plans to expand its market share
and crack into the top five by fiscal 2015, the business daily
said.
The company will weigh acquisitions in Asian markets such as
the Philippines, Taiwan and South Korea, the daily reported.