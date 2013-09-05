Japan's DoCoMo to begin selling iPhone as early as autumn -sources

TOKYO, Sept 6 NTT DoCoMo Inc, Japan's largest mobile carrier, will begin selling Apple Inc's iPhone as early as this autumn, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

DoCoMo, a pioneer in mobile Internet and one of the last of the world's large mobile carriers still not offering the iPhone to its customers, said in a stock exchange statement that it had nothing to announce on the matter.

A senior DoCoMo executive declined to comment.

Apple is expected to unveil the latest version of its iPhone at an event on Sept. 10.

The sources said DoCoMo would continue with its planned winter promotions for handsets made by Sony Corp, Sharp Corp and Fujitsu Ltd.