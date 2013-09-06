NTT DoCoMo shares outperform after sources say company to offer iPhone

BRIEF-Mercedes-Benz USA reports March sales of 29,092 units, up 3.3 pct
* Mercedes-Benz usa says march sales of 29,092 increased 3.3% from the same month last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Sept 6 Shares of NTT DoCoMo Inc climbed 3 percent to 164,400 yen on Friday morning after sources familiar with the matter said Japan's largest mobile carrier will begin selling Apple Inc's iPhone as early as this autumn.
DoCoMo is the only major mobile carrier in Japan that does not offer the iPhone.
The news weighed on shares of rival KDDI Corp and SoftBank Corp, which offer iPhone, as they have been chipping away at DoCoMo's market share.
SoftBank lost 2.2 percent to 6,380 yen, while KDDI eased 0.6 percent to 4,875 yen.
JOHANNESBURG, April 3 South Africa's Treasury is committed to a responsible fiscal path following S&P Global Ratings decision to cut the country's sovereign credit rating to "junk", it said on Monday.
NEW YORK, April 3 Guggenheim Investments, overseen by global chief investment officer Scott Minerd, had positive net flows of more than $1.5 billion into its fixed-income mutual funds and ETFs in March, the firm said on Monday.