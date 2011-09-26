UPDATE 1-NTT DoCoMo to boost its smartphone offerings-Nikkei

(Follows alerts)

Sept 27 Japanese cellular carrier NTT DoCoMo Inc is looking to cash in on demand for smartphones by filling up its entire upmarket mobile handset lineup with these devices by November, the Nikkei business daily reported.

As it looks to shift its focus, DoCoMo aims to ship a total of 19.8 million handsets, including smartphones, in the fiscal year ending March 2012, the paper said.

DoCoMo accounts for half of domestic mobile phone shipments, the Nikkei said.

The move is expected to spur development of internet services for smartphones and other mobile hardware, the business paper said.

As a start, the company plans to stop selling its flagship Prime and Pro phone series, which account for about 30 percent of its annual handset sales, the business daily said.

KDDI Corp is also going the smartphone way. In addition to beginning iPhone sales as soon as early next year, it will expand the smartphone offerings in its autumn-winter lineup, the Nikkei said.