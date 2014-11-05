Nu Skin's profit plunges as Greater China sales halve

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
Nov 5 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc, a direct seller of anti-ageing and nutritional products, reported a 38.4 percent drop in quarterly profit as sales nearly halved in Greater China, its largest market.
The company's net income fell to $68.3 million, or $1.12 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $110.9 million, or $1.80 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue from Greater China, which comprises Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, plunged 49.6 percent.
Total revenue fell 29.7 percent to $638.8 million.
Nu Skin had to suspend distributor recruitment drives in China in January after the country's regulators launched investigations into its business practices.
The company was later fined $540,000 for illegal sales and misleading local consumers about the potential benefits of its products. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
