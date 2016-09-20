Skincare products maker Nu Skin settles SEC probe

Sept 20 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc said it
had reached an agreement with the Securities and Exchange
Commission to settle a probe into the skincare products maker's
charitable contribution in China in 2013.
The company also forecast third-quarter revenue at the
high-end of its previously issued guidance of $560 million-$580
Nu Skin said it agreed to pay $765,688 to the SEC after the
agency found the company's books and internal controls related
to the donation were insufficient.
As a part of the agreement, the company neither admitted nor
denied the SEC's findings.
Shares of Nu Skin were up 3.6 percent at $61.00 after the
bell.
Nu Skin said in February that it would pay $47 million to
settle a lawsuit that alleged the company operated a pyramid
scheme in China and had made false and misleading statements
about its operations.
