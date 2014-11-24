版本:
Nuance Communications loss narrows on tax benefit, higher margins

Nov 24 Nuance Communications Inc, whose voice recognition software runs Siri on Apple Inc's iPhones, reported a smaller quarterly loss, helped by higher gross margins and an income tax provision benefit.

Nuance shares rose up nearly 4 percent in extended trading.

The company's fourth-quarter net loss fell to $1.5 million, including a $21 million income tax provision benefit, from $32.3 million a year earlier.

The company broke even on a per share basis in the quarter ended Sept. 30. It posted a loss of 10 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue rose 6.4 percent to $502.3 million. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
