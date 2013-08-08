UPDATE 1-Carl Icahn increases Nuance stake to 16 pct -filing

NEW YORK Aug 8 Activist investor Carl Icahn
increased his stake in speech recognition and digital imaging
software maker Nuance Communications Inc to 16.03
percent, a regulatory filing showed Thursday.
Icahn's stake in Nuance stood at 10.72 percent as of April
30. Apple Inc uses Nuance's speech recognition
technology in its iPhone devices as part of its "Siri" voice
recognition feature.
Icahn, who is known for taking large positions in companies
and pushing for management change, revealed on April 1 that he
had taken a 9.27 percent stake in Nuance.
Shares of Nuance were up 1.73 percent at $19.43 in intraday
trading Thursday on Nasdaq.
Nuance shares fell nearly 8 percent on Tuesday after the
company cut its forecast for the year as some of its mobile
customers delayed contracts.
Nuance also reported lower-than-expected revenue for the
fiscal third-quarter. Revenue from its mobile business, which
accounts for about 30 percent of total revenue, fell 14 percent
to $108.7 million.
Icahn was not immediately available for comment.