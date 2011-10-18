UPDATE 1-Nuance raises Q4 outlook

* Sees Q4 rev $396-400 mln vs prior forecast $380-395 mln
* Sees Q4 EPS $0.41-$0.42 vs earlier outlook $0.38-$0.41
* To raise $600 mln via debenture sale
Oct 18 Nuance Communications Inc raised
its fourth-quarter outlook, helped by growth in its mobile,
imaging and healthcare businesses.
However, the speech recognition and digital imaging software
maker's shares fell as much as 8 percent after the company said
it would raise $600 million through a sale of convertible
debentures to fund acquisitions and share repurchases.
Analysts said investors might be concerned on potential
risks from any increased acquisition activity and
lower-than-expected operating cash flows.
Nuance has already made five acquisitions this year,
including Swype Inc for $102.5 million earlier
this month, and Equitrac Corp for $157 million in May.
The company, valued at about $7.2 billion, makes voice
recognition software for smartphones. Its technology is used by
the Siri application in Apple Inc's recently launched
iPhone 4S.
"Issuing of debt perhaps means the company has some
near-term acquisition in mind and cash flow from operations look
light relative to the positive pre-announcement," Think Equity
analyst Daniel Cummins said.
The company expects cash from operations to be $90 million
in the fourth quarter, down from $113 million in the third
quarter.
The company has a free cash flow of $337 million, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
"Given the company is very acquisitive, investors look to
cash flow for quality of earnings and so the stock is down,"
Scott Sutherland, analyst at Wedbush Securities, said.
Nuance now expects fourth-quarter earnings of 41-42 cent per
share on revenue of $396-400 million. It had earlier forecast
earnings of 38-41 cents a share, on revenue of $380-395 million.
"Year-over-year growth in our mobile, imaging and healthcare
businesses, as well as improving trends in our enterprise
business, helped to produce strong results in the quarter,"
Chief Financial Officer Tom Beaudoin said in a statement.
The company's shares were down 1 percent at $23.29 in heavy
volume trade on Nasdaq. They touched a low of $21.60 earlier in
the day.
