Nuance revenue rises on higher software sales to healthcare cos

May 8 Nuance Communications Inc
reported a 6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by
increased sales of its voice-assisted documentation software to
healthcare companies.
The company's net loss grew to $39.2 million, or 12 cents
per share, in the second quarter ended March 31, from a loss of
$25.8 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue was $475.7 million, up from $451.0 million
last year.
The company, whose software powers the Siri feature on Apple
Inc's iPhones, reported an adjusted profit of 28 cents
per share on non-GAAP revenue of $490 million.
