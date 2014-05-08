版本:
Nuance revenue rises on higher software sales to healthcare cos

May 8 Nuance Communications Inc reported a 6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by increased sales of its voice-assisted documentation software to healthcare companies.

The company's net loss grew to $39.2 million, or 12 cents per share, in the second quarter ended March 31, from a loss of $25.8 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue was $475.7 million, up from $451.0 million last year.

The company, whose software powers the Siri feature on Apple Inc's iPhones, reported an adjusted profit of 28 cents per share on non-GAAP revenue of $490 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
