UPDATE 1-Nuance cuts forecast on transition to subscription model

Aug 6 Nuance Communications Inc, whose software powers the Siri voice feature in Apple Inc's iPhone, cut its forecast as it expects to lose revenue due its transition to a subscription-based business model.

Shares of the company, which also reported lower-than- expected sales for the third quarter, fell 7 percent in after-hours trading.

Subscription models bring in less money upfront as payment is spread over the entire period of use unlike traditional packaged software, but typically ensure more predictable recurring revenue.

Rival Adobe Systems Inc also shifted to a web-based subscription service, Creative Cloud, from a licensing model since last year.

The company said it now expects adjusted earnings of $1.27 to $1.35 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion to $1.87 billion for the year ending Sep. 30.

It had previously forecast adjusted earnings of $1.33-$1.45 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion to $1.90 billion.

Nuance reported a net loss of $35 million, or 11 cents per share, for the third quarter, compared with a net profit of $79.3 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 34 cents per share.

Revenue increased 9 percent to $469.8 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 32 cents per share on revenue of $487.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares were down at $19.33 in post-market trading. They had closed at $19.33 on the Nasdaq.