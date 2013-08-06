UPDATE 1-Nuance cuts forecast on transition to subscription model

Aug 6 Nuance Communications Inc, whose
software powers the Siri voice feature in Apple Inc's
iPhone, cut its forecast as it expects to lose revenue due its
transition to a subscription-based business model.
Shares of the company, which also reported lower-than-
expected sales for the third quarter, fell 7 percent in
after-hours trading.
Subscription models bring in less money upfront as payment
is spread over the entire period of use unlike traditional
packaged software, but typically ensure more predictable
recurring revenue.
Rival Adobe Systems Inc also shifted to a web-based
subscription service, Creative Cloud, from a licensing model
since last year.
The company said it now expects adjusted earnings of $1.27
to $1.35 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion to $1.87 billion
for the year ending Sep. 30.
It had previously forecast adjusted earnings of $1.33-$1.45
per share on revenue of $1.86 billion to $1.90 billion.
Nuance reported a net loss of $35 million, or 11 cents per
share, for the third quarter, compared with a net profit of
$79.3 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 34 cents per share.
Revenue increased 9 percent to $469.8 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 32 cents per
share on revenue of $487.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares were down at $19.33 in post-market trading. They had
closed at $19.33 on the Nasdaq.