公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 26日 星期二 21:34 BJT

BRIEF-Nuance Communications down 7.1 percent premarket after Q4 results, outlook

NEW YORK Nov 26 Nuance Communications Inc : * Down 7.1 percent to $14.85 in premarket after Q4 results, outlook

