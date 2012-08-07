CORRECTED-Demand for voice applications drives Nuance profit

(Corrects paragraph 5 to clarify that the company's adjusted, not its GAAP, revenue is comparable with estimates)

Aug 7 Nuance Communications Inc's third-quarter profit trumped Wall Street expectations, as the speech recognition software maker gained from increased licensing of its products for voice applications in cellphones and automobiles.

The company, whose technology powers the Siri voice recognition feature in Apple Inc's iPhone 4S, said mobile and consumer segment revenue rose 42.2 percent in the quarter.

The business, which booked new customers such as Chrysler , Motorola Solutions Inc and Nokia during the quarter, accounts for about a third of the company's revenue.

Net income for the third quarter almost doubled to $79.3 million or 25 cents per share. Excluding items, Nuance earned 45 cents per share.

Revenue rose 31.3 percent to $431.7 million. The company reported adjusted revenue of $448.2 million. Based on that measure, analysts had expected $439.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Analysts were expecting third-quarter earnings of 40 cents per share, before items.

Shares of the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company were set to open 2 percent higher at $22.88 on Tuesday after closing at $22.39 on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)