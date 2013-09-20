UN nuclear assembly rejects Arab push on Israel

VIENNA, Sept 20 Member states of the U.N. nuclear agency on Friday rejected an Arab resolution singling out Israel for criticism over its assumed atomic arsenal, in a diplomatic victory for Western powers that opposed the initiative.

Arab states had submitted the non-binding resolution to the annual gathering in Vienna for the first time since 2010 to signal their frustration at the lack of progress in efforts to move towards a Middle East free of nuclear weapons.

Fifty-one countries voted against the text and 43 states for.