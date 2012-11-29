UPDATE 2-Hackers did not steal sensitive nuclear information - IAEA

* Hacking incident happened months ago, U.N. nuclear chief
says
* Sensitive data not stolen, server closed down - Amano
* IAEA takes steps to prevent any new hacking attack
By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, Nov 29 The head of the U.N. nuclear
agency said on Thursday a hacking incident involving one of its
servers was "deeply regrettable" but suggested that no sensitive
information related to Iran's atomic activities had been stolen.
Yukiya Amano said the hacking - first reported by the
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Tuesday - had
happened several months ago and that the server concerned had
been closed down.
The hackers - a group using an Iranian-sounding name - on
Sunday posted scores of email addresses of experts who have been
working with the U.N. agency on a website, and urged the IAEA to
investigate Israel's nuclear activity.
The U.N. agency did not say who it believed might have been
behind the hacking. There has been an increase in suspected
Iranian cyber attacks this year, coinciding with a deepening
standoff with the West over Tehran's nuclear programme.
The most worrying, experts say, were those on Saudi oil firm
Aramco - effectively destroying tens of thousands of computers -
and Qatari gas export facilities.
Iranian officials have tended to deny involvement. But they
say they have continued to come under cyber assault themselves,
with systems at Iran's own oil facilities, communications and
infrastructure firms suffering problems last month.
Amano told a news conference about the attack involving the
IAEA. "We don't know everything (about it) but we are confident
that safeguards information has not been stolen ... We believe
confidential safeguards information has not been compromised."
"Safeguards" means activities conducted by IAEA inspectors
in examining member states' nuclear activities, including
Iran's, to make sure that no atomic material is diverted for
military purposes. Such information is seen as top secret.
ANTI-ISRAEL HACKERS
The Vienna-based agency is investigating suspicions that
Iran has carried out research relevant for the development of
nuclear weapons, a charge the Islamic Republic denies.
Amano said the IAEA was taking measures to prevent the
re-occurrence of any hacking, adding that it was continuing to
analyse what had happened.
A diplomat accredited to the IAEA said: "The breach of
security, although as I understand it does not involve
confidential tech information, is serious."
The hacker statement - posted in the name of Parastoo, which
in Farsi means swallow, a species of bird, or can be a girl's
name - called for the people to whom the email addresses
belonged to sign a petition for an "open" IAEA investigation
into Israel's Dimona reactor.
Dated Nov. 25 and headlined "Parastoo Hacks IAEA", it said:
"Israel owns a practical nuclear arsenal, tied to a growing
military body."
Israel is widely believed to have the Middle East's only
atomic arsenal but neither confirms nor denies this under a
"strategic ambiguity" policy to deter Arab and Iranian foes.
The country is outside the Non-Proliferation Treaty that
would require it to forswear nuclear weapons and open up its
reactor in the southern desert town of Dimona.
Israel and the United States accuse Iran of seeking to
develop a nuclear weapons capability. Tehran denies this.
Iran and Arab states say Israel's assumed atomic arsenal
threatens peace and security in the Middle East.