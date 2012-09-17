UPDATE 3-EU foreign policy chief to meet Iran nuclear negotiator

* Merkel: a political solution still possible
* U.N. atomic watchdog to hold more talks with Iran
* U.N. wants a confidence-building step
BRUSSELS/VIENNA, Sept 17 EU foreign policy chief
Catherine Ashton will meet Iran's chief nuclear negotiator on
Tuesday, Ashton's office said on Monday, as German Chancellor
Angela Merkel said a political solution was still possible in
the stand-off over Tehran's atomic programme.
The head of the U.N. atomic watchdog, Yukiya Amano, also
said on Monday that his agency would hold more talks with the
Islamic state aimed at allaying Western concerns that Iran is
attempting to develop nuclear weapons, a charge Tehran denies.
Ashton will meet Iran negotiator Saeed Jalili in Istanbul as
"part of continuing efforts to engage with Iran," after talks
between world powers and Iran in Moscow in June failed to secure
a breakthrough in the dispute.
"While it is not a formal negotiating round, the meeting
will be an opportunity to stress once again to Iran the need for
an urgent and meaningful confidence-building step," and to show
more flexibility with proposals put forward by world powers in
earlier talks, Ashton's spokeswoman said.
Several weeks after the failed Moscow talks, U.S. Secretary
of State Hillary Clinton said, "The proposals we have seen from
Iran thus far within the P5+1 negotiations are 'nonstarters.'"
U.S. State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said the
purpose of the Ashton-Jalili meeting was to gauge whether the
Iranians were willing to offer any new proposals.
"That's the question that we have. We made clear that what
they had put on the table was a nonstarter. Are they prepared to
bring anything new?" Nuland told reporters in Washington.
She added that the major powers - the five permanent members
of the U.N. Security Council plus Germany - were expected to
meet in New York later this month on the sidelines of the U.N.
General Assembly to discuss Iran.
As diplomatic efforts to solve the dispute have stalled,
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has gone public with a
demand that the United States set "red lines" that Iran not
cross or risk military action. The United States has refused to
set such triggers, though both it and Israel have said they
reserve the right to take military action if necessary.
IRAN ACCUSES U.N. AGENCY
Merkel told a news conference in Berlin that Iran posed a
threat not just to Israel but to the whole world, but added: "I
support a political solution ... and I believe that we are not
at the point where the search for political solutions has been
exhausted."
International Atomic Energy Agency chief Amano said the U.N.
agency, which is investigating Tehran's atomic activities, was
"firmly committed" to intensifying dialogue with the Islamic
state despite the lack of progress.
Amano, addressing his organisation's annual member-state
gathering in Vienna, gave no date for a possible new talks
between IAEA officials and Iran, which says its nuclear
programme is for peaceful purposes. The last meeting was in
August.
But Iran's atomic energy agency chief Fereydoun
Abbasi-Davani accused the U.N. watchdog of a cynical approach
and mismanagement when he addressed the gathering.
He suggested that "terrorists and saboteurs" might have
infiltrated the agency, and that it was influenced by "certain
states", a clear reference to Tehran's Western foes.
Iran's relations with the IAEA have become increasingly
strained in recent years as the agency has voiced growing
concern about possible military dimensions to Tehran's nuclear
programme. But Abbasi-Davani's outburst was unusually strong in
such an international forum.
The European Union reiterated its demand in a statement at
the gathering that Iran must suspend uranium enrichment -
something the Islamic state has repeatedly rejected.
That demand is in a series of U.N. Security Council
resolutions approved since 2006.
The IAEA has been trying to reach a framework accord with
Iran that would allow the Vienna-based U.N. agency to resume a
long-stalled investigation into suspected atom bomb research in
the Islamic Republic.
"We will continue negotiations with Iran on a structured
approach to resolving all outstanding issues," Amano said,
referring to such a pact. "I hope we can reach agreement without
further delay, to be followed by immediate implementation."