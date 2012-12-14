Iran negotiator says not optimistic on nuclear talks with West

* Iran open to inspection of military complex, with
conditions
* Negotiator says U.S. putting pressuring IAEA
* Sees no reason for Iran to stop enriching uranium
By Nidhi Verma and Frank Jack Daniel
NEW DELHI, Dec 14 A member of Iran's nuclear
negotiation team said talks between Iran and world powers were
unlikely to yield results and it makes no sense for Tehran to
stop enriching uranium to 20 percent fissile purity.
"Personally speaking, I am not optimistic," Mostafa Dolatyar
told reporters at the Iranian embassy in New Delhi on Friday.
"They have made certain connections with purely technical
issues and something purely political. As far as this is the
mentality and this is the approach from 5+1 or whatever else you
call it, definitely there is no end for this game."
Britain, France, Germany, United States, Russia and China, a
group known as P5+1, are hopeful of setting dates with Iran to
continue talks, a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief
Catherine Ashton, who oversees contacts with the Islamic
Republic on behalf of the six countries, said on Wednesday.
'MOUSE AND CAT GAME'
Dolatyar said Iran was open to an inspection of its Parchin
military complex by the U.N. atomic agency, but said there was
still disagreement about the framework for such a visit,
especially the amount of time inspectors would be allowed.
"This is possible, as we did several times before. But if
they want do it as a mouse and cat game of course it is not
possible," he said.
He accused the United States of putting political pressure
on the International Atomic Energy Agency to obstruct progress.
The agency's meetings with Iran are separate from but
closely linked to broader efforts by six world powers to resolve
the nuclear dispute.
The IAEA failed to gain access to the military site in talks
with Iran on Thursday but expects to reach a deal in January to
resume its stalled nuclear investigation, the chief U.N.
inspector said after returning from Tehran on Friday.
The Vienna-based U.N. agency believes Iran has conducted
explosives tests with possible nuclear applications at Parchin,
southeast of Tehran, and has repeatedly asked for access.
Iran says Parchin is a conventional military site and has
dismissed allegations that it has tried to clean up the site
before any visit.
Dolatyar is a career diplomat who heads the Iranian foreign
ministry's Institute for Political and International Studies and
is a member of the nuclear negotiation team.
He said Iran talked to the United States through different
channels of communication, and said Iran was waiting to see
Washington's approach in the second administration of President
Barack Obama.
"We have to see the signals and the indications. I don't see
yet any indications, just talks," he said.
The six countries are particularly concerned about Iran
enriching uranium to 20 percent fissile purity, an important
technological advance that brings it significantly closer to the
threshold of weapons-grade material.
Dolatyar said Iran needed the fuel for its research reactor
in Tehran and for medical purposes and could not rely on the
international community to supply it. He said Iran was now
enriching uranium between 20 and 22 percent fissile purity.
"One year ago we needed it very much, we were ready to pay
cash for it but now we now have it. Why should we close our
installations and to buy from somewhere else? It is not
logical."
However, he did not rule out a change of position.
"You cannot take something as predecided, everything could
be subject to negotiation," he said. "It depends on the
framework of negotiations and the end game."
50 PERCENT URANIUM?
Dolatyar also appeared to allude to Iran's announcement in
July that it was in the preliminary stages of developing an
nuclear submarine. He said Iran would enrich 50 percent uranium
for peaceful and civilian purposes if it needed and supplies
were not available from international sources.
"If the Iranian navy wants to change its vessels, which want
to go to the Indian Ocean and beyond, instead of conventional
fuel, it will use for example a small reactor."
He said Iran did not currently need to enrich uranium to
such a level and reiterated that the nuclear program was
entirely peaceful.
"For many reasons, theoretical, religious and practical
reasons, there is no place whatsoever in Iranian defence
doctrine for nuclear weapons."