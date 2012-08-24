UPDATE 1-UN nuclear watchdog, Iran reach no deal on bomb probe

VIENNA Aug 24 The United Nations nuclear
watchdog and Iran failed on Friday to reach an agreement aimed
at resolving deepening concern about suspected nuclear weapons
research by Tehran and a senior U.N. official said no further
talks were scheduled.
"The discussions today were intensive but important
differences remain between Iran and the U.N. that prevented
agreement," Herman Nackaerts, the International Atomic Energy
Agency's chief inspector, told journalists after about seven
hours of talks with an Iranian delegation in Vienna.
"At the moment we have no plans for another meeting."
Iran's ambassador to the IAEA, Ali Asghar Soltanieh, said
that "undoubtedly some progress" was made but that differences
remained.
"Because it is a very complex issue ... issues related to
national security of a member state are something very
delicate," he said. "But I have to say that we are moving
forward ... and we are going to continue this process so that we
at the end of the day will have a framework agreed by both
sides."