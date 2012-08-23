Iran expands nuclear capacity in underground bunker-sources

VIENNA Aug 23 Iran has installed more uranium
enrichment machines in an underground bunker, diplomatic sources
said on Thursday, potentially paving the way for a significant
expansion of work the West fears is ultimately aimed at making
nuclear bombs.
If confirmed, the development in Iran's Fordow facility -
which is buried deep inside a mountain to protect it against
foes - is likely to be seen as a signal of Iran's continued
defiance of international demands to curb its nuclear programme.
Iran denies Western allegations that is seeking nuclear a
weapons capability. But its refusal to suspend enrichment has
been met with increasingly tough Western sanctions and
heightened speculation that Israel may attack its nuclear sites.