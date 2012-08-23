版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 24日 星期五 01:45 BJT

Iran expands nuclear capacity in underground bunker-sources

VIENNA Aug 23 Iran has installed more uranium enrichment machines in an underground bunker, diplomatic sources said on Thursday, potentially paving the way for a significant expansion of work the West fears is ultimately aimed at making nuclear bombs.

If confirmed, the development in Iran's Fordow facility - which is buried deep inside a mountain to protect it against foes - is likely to be seen as a signal of Iran's continued defiance of international demands to curb its nuclear programme.

Iran denies Western allegations that is seeking nuclear a weapons capability. But its refusal to suspend enrichment has been met with increasingly tough Western sanctions and heightened speculation that Israel may attack its nuclear sites.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐