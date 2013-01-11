UPDATE 2-IAEA chief says not optimistic on Iran nuclear talks

* U.N. nuclear agency and Iran to meet on Jan. 16
* Both sides reported progress in last month's talks
* But IAEA chief says "outlook is not bright"
By Aaron Sheldrick
TOKYO, Jan 11 The U.N. nuclear agency chief said
on Friday he was not optimistic about talks with Iran next week
on getting access to a military base Western powers suspect has
been used for atom bomb-related work.
The comments by Yukiya Amano, director general of the
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), contrasted with a
more upbeat assessment given by the Vienna-based U.N. agency
after a meeting with Iranian officials last month.
The IAEA, whose mission it is to prevent the spread of
nuclear weapons in the world, has been trying for a year to
negotiate a so-called structured approach with Iran that would
give it access to sites, officials and documents.
The IAEA's priority is to visit the Parchin military
facility southeast of Tehran, where the agency suspects
explosives tests relevant for nuclear weapons may have taken
place, perhaps a decade ago. Tehran denies this.
"The outlook is not bright," Amano said in Tokyo, referring
to the negotiations to be held in Tehran on Wednesday on the
framework accord the IAEA hopes will enable it to quickly resume
its stalled investigation into suspected atom bomb research.
The talks between the IAEA and Iran are separate from, but
linked to, broader diplomacy by six world powers to resolve the
nuclear row with Iran before it leads to a Middle East war,
feared because of Israeli threats to bomb Iranian nuclear sites.
Western powers say Iran is trying to develop the capability
to make atomic weapons, a charge the Islamic Republic rejects.
Both the IAEA and Tehran have said progress was achieved at
the December meeting, without giving details.
However, Amano said in Japanese comments translated into
English: "Talks with Iran don't proceed in a linear way. It's
one step forward, two or three steps back ... So we can't say we
have an optimistic outlook" for the Jan. 16 meeting.
WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY?
Western diplomats say Iran has worked for the past year to
cleanse Parchin of any evidence of illicit activities, but Amano
said late last year an IAEA visit would still be
useful.
The IAEA said after last month's talks in Tehran it expected
a deal could be completed in January and swiftly implemented.
But Western diplomats in Vienna later said stumbling blocks
remained, including Iran's demand for access to intelligence
documents that form part of the basis for the IAEA's concerns.
Even if a deal is reached, the diplomats said, it remained
to be seen how it would be carried out. Western officials have
often accused Iran of stonewalling IAEA investigations.
"An agreement is a good first step, but implementation is
the most important part," one Western envoy said on Friday.
Iran's refusal to curb nuclear activity with dual civilian
and military applications, and its lack of openness with the
IAEA, have drawn tough Western punitive measures and a threat of
pre-emptive military strikes by its arch-adversary Israel.
Analysts and diplomats say there is a window of opportunity
for world powers to make a renewed diplomatic push to find a
broader negotiated solution to the dispute after U.S. President
Barack Obama won re-election in November.
The six powers - the United States, Britain, France,
Germany, Russia and China - want Iran to scale back its uranium
enrichment programme and cooperate fully with the IAEA. Iran
wants the West to lift sanctions hurting its economy.
Both sides say they want to resume talks this month, but
have yet to agree on a date and venue.