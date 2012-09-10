UN nuclear chief urges immediate access to Iran site

VIENNA, Sept 10 The U.N. nuclear watchdog chief
pressed Iran on Monday to grant his inspectors access "without
further delay" to a military site where they believe Tehran may
have conducted explosives tests relevant to the development of
nuclear weapons.
Yukiya Amano, director general of the International Atomic
Energy Agency, said "activities" which had taken place at the
Parchin facility - a reference to suspected clean-up work there
- would have an "adverse impact" on the IAEA's investigation.
Amano was addressing the 35-nation governing board of the
Vienna-based IAEA.