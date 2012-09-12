U.N. nuclear agency board set to rebuke Iran - diplomats

VIENNA, Sept 12 Six world powers proposed on Wednesday that Iran be rebuked over its expanded uranium enrichment programme and urged to clarify concerns about its disputed nuclear activities, diplomats said.

The United States, France, Russia, Germany, China and Britain submitted a proposed joint resolution to the 35-nation governing board of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which is expected to vote on it later this week.

Backing by the six powers means that approval by the board is guaranteed, but Western diplomats are keen to ensure as broad support as possible in a bid to intensify international pressure on Tehran, which they suspect is seeking to develop a nuclear weapons capability. Iran says its work is peaceful.