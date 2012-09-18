UN nuclear watchdog ready for talks with Iran in "near future"

VIENNA, Sept 18 The U.N. nuclear watchdog said
on Tuesday it was ready to hold talks with Iran soon and made no
mention of allegations by Tehran that the Vienna-based atomic
agency might be infiltrated by "terrorists and saboteurs".
The International Atomic Energy Agency issued a brief
statement on a meeting on Monday between IAEA chief Yukiya Amano
and Iranian nuclear energy head Fereydoun Abbasi-Davani, hours
after Abbasi-Davani made the allegation in a speech to the U.N.
agency's annual member state gathering in Vienna.
"I confirmed to Dr Abbasi that the Agency is committed to
continued dialogue with the Islamic Republic of Iran and
expressed the readiness of Agency negotiators to meet with
Iran's in the near future," Amano said in the statement.
The IAEA has been seeking to resume a long-stalled
investigation into suspected atom bomb research in Iran, but
talks that began in January has made little headway. Iran denies
Western allegations it is seeking nuclear weapons capability.