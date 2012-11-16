版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 17日 星期六 00:37 BJT

Iran ready to sharply increase nuclear work in bunker -IAEA

VIENNA Nov 16 Iran is ready to sharply expand its uranium enrichment in an underground site after installing all the centrifuges it was built for, a U.N. nuclear report showed on Friday, a development likely to fuel Western alarm over Tehran's nuclear aims.

The Islamic state has put in place nearly 2,800 centrifuges that the Fordow enrichment site, buried deep inside a mountain, was designed for and could soon double the number of them operating to almost 1,400, according to the confidential International Atomic Energy Agency report obtained by Reuters.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐