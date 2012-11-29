版本:
2012年 11月 29日 星期四

U.N. nuclear chief sees no progress on Iran concerns

VIENNA Nov 29 The U.N. nuclear chief said on Thursday that no progress had been made in trying to clarify concerns about possible military dimensions to Iran's nuclear programme, despite "intensive efforts" by his agency.

"No concrete results have been achieved," Yukiya Amano, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told a quarterly meeting of the 35-nation governing board of the Vienna-based watchdog.

