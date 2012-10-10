U.N. nuclear agency chief has no plans to visit Iran - IAEA

UPDATE 1-Peugeot poised to buy GM's Opel, creating European car giant
* GM agreed to Opel pension injection -source (Updates with pictures for media subscribers)
VIENNA Oct 10 The U.N. nuclear watchdog denied on Wednesday that its head planned to visit Iran to discuss Tehran's disputed nuclear programme.
Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi was earlier quoted as saying Yukiya Amano, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), was to visit Tehran to resume discussions with Iranian officials.
"The IAEA has seen media reports that Director General Amano will visit Iran to discuss nuclear issues. There are no such plans at this time," Serge Gas, IAEA Director of Public Information, said.
* GM agreed to Opel pension injection -source (Updates with pictures for media subscribers)
KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 Families of passengers on board missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on Saturday launched a campaign to privately fund a search for the aircraft.
PARIS, March 4 General Motors and France's PSA Group will hold a press conference on Monday morning, they said on Saturday, with the subject expected to be the acquisition of the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel unit.