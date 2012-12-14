版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 14日 星期五 14:36 BJT

RPT-Progress seen in Iran-IAEA talks, new talks in January-source

VIENNA Dec 14 Some progress is believed to have been made in Thursday's talks between the U.N. nuclear agency and Iran in Tehran, a diplomatic source said on Friday.

The source, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the talks, said a new meeting between the two sides was expected to take place in mid-January.

The source gave no further details.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐