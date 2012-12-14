Iran negotiator says not optimistic on nuclear talks with West

| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Dec 14 A member of Iran's nuclear
negotiation team said talks between Iran and big Western powers
were unlikely to yield results and it doesn't make sense for
Tehran to stop enriching uranium to 20 percent fissile purity.
"Personally speaking, I am not optimistic," Mostafa Dolatyar
told reporters at the Iranian embassy in New Delhi on Friday.
"They have made certain connections with purely technical
issues and something purely political. As far as this is the
mentality and this is the approach from 5+1 or whatever else you
call it, definitely there is no end for this game.
Britain, France, Germany, United States, Russia and China, a
group known as P5+1, are hopeful of setting dates with Iran to
continue talks, a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief
Catherine Ashton, who oversees contacts with the Islamic
Republic on behalf of the six countries, said on Wednesday.
Dolatyar is a career diplomat who heads the Iranian foreign
ministry's think tank, the Institute for Political and
International Studies, and is a member of the nuclear
negotiation team.
The six countries are particularly concerned about Iran
enriching uranium to 20 percent fissile purity, an important
technological advance that brings it significantly closer to the
threshold of weapons-grade material.
Dolatyar said Iran needed the fuel for its research reactor
in Tehran and for medical purposes and could not rely on the
international community to supply it.
"One year ago we needed it very much, we were ready to pay
cash for it but now we now have it. Why should we close our
installations and to buy from somewhere else? It is not
logical."
However, he did not rule out a change of position.
"You cannot take something as predecided, everything could
be subject to negotiation," he said. "It depends on the
framework of negotiations and the end game."