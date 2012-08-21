版本:
2012年 8月 22日

U.N. nuclear watchdog confirms new Iran talks this week

VIENNA Aug 21 The United Nations nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday it would hold a new round of talks with Iran in Vienna later this week about a long-stalled investigation into suspected nuclear weapons research in the Islamic state.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) issued a brief statement confirming the Aug. 24 meeting after diplomats earlier on Tuesday told Reuters that they expected the meeting to take place on Friday in Vienna.

