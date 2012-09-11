Powers to voice "serious concern" about Iran atom work-diplomats

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
VIENNA, Sept 11 Six world powers are expected to voice "serious concern" about Iran's uranium enrichment programme and to urge Tehran to provide the U.N. nuclear watchdog with access to the sites it needs for its investigation, diplomats said on Tuesday.
They said the six powers - the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany - had agreed a draft text on Iran's nuclear programme at a meeting of the 35-nation governing board of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna.
One diplomat said the text was expected to be put forward as a proposed IAEA board resolution, to be voted on later in the week.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.